Andalucía’s Minister of Health Refuses To Extend Opening Hours

ANDALUCIA’S Minister of Health refuses to extend the opening hours of bars and shops ‘for now’

The Minister of Health for Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, announced on Tuesday, February 16, that he does not intend to extend the opening hours for bars, restaurants and non-essential retail past 6pm until the current wave of the pandemic has been “fully consolidated.” The Minister said at a press conference that as the expert committee will not be meeting this weekend the current restrictions will remain in place “for the time being.”

According to Efe, Mr Aguirre added that what needs to be avoided now is a fourth wave of coronavirus and that everyone needs to “be very cautious” at this stage. Thus the Junta de Andalucía will maintain the 6pm closing time until “everything is clear and settled,” particularly now that the British strain of the virus has been detected in Spain, which is thought to be “much more contagious” and may become “predominant in late February or early March.”

While the regional government remains cautious and keeps a close eye on the advent of Covid mutations, the overall figures in Andalucía are exceedingly positive. The cumulative incidence rate had dropped to 451.1 on Tuesday, which is almost half what it was at the beginning of February.

With the latest data, it looks increasingly likely that Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Torremolinos will be given the green light to reopen their borders on Saturday, February 20.

