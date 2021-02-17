ANDALUCIA’S hospitalisations drop by more than 1,000 in a week while the incidence rate also falls

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, spoke with an optimistic air when he revealed the latest Covid data at a visit to the San Juan de la Cruz Hospital in Ubeda, Jaen on Wednesday, February 17. The updated figures show that hospitalisations in the Community have dropped by 1,083 compared with the same day last week, and that the number of people in the Intensive Care Units is also going down each day.

-- Advertisement --



According to the president, the 3,191 Covid-related hospitalisations reported on Tuesday are a huge 1,395 fewer than what was recorded at the peak of their third wave on February 2, and 287 below the numbers seen during the second wave on November 10.

On a less positive note, the number of new infections has increased in the region, with 1,788 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Andalucían Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA

In addition, the all-important cumulative incidence rate has plunged throughout the Andalucían Community, with an average of 411.2 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, with only Almeria and Cadiz currently above 500. With the figures taking such a positive turn, all indications are that Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Torremolinos will be given the green light to reopen their borders on Saturday, February 20.

However, the Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, warned on Tuesday that Andalucíans must still “be very cautious” and he advised that the Junta is not at present considering extending the opening times of bars or shops beyond 6pm.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía’s Hospitalisations Drop By More Than 1,000 In A Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.