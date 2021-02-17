ANDALUCIAN president claims that a return to normality will be considered once more people are vaccinated but that his goal is ‘neither Easter nor summer’

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has claimed that rather than setting a timeframe or deadline on a return to normality, he is instead looking to vaccinate a lot more people before he will consider lifting the coronavirus restrictions in the Community. Speaking on Wednesday, February 17, the president said the fact that more than 200,000 Andalucíans have now been vaccinated is “a figure for hope” but he reiterated that he is looking towards “neither Easter nor summer” as “we are not in the circumstances to stabilize social normality,” according to Spanish daily Andalucia Informacion.

-- Advertisement --



“The virus has taught us that the situation takes unexpected turns”, Mr Moreno said. “We have to live like this until there are more vaccinated”.

“There are no circumstances for a rapid de-escalation. What is the use of a rapid de-escalation if then you have to stop short”, he added.

The president also highlighted the fact that hospital pressure has been alleviated and that the cumulative incidence for the Andalucían Community has plunged to 411 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“I know we want to start de-escalation quickly, we all want to de-escalate, recover space,” the president said.

“Let’s continue with caution, we know that this is a disaster, I know that we are all tired of fighting Covid”, but “we all have to be very patient, very responsible and think with the head”.

“We are going to go little by little, we are going to continue vaccinating, continue to normalize the measures that circumstances allow, above all so as not to lose one life more than necessary.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucían President Claims His Goal Is ‘Neither Easter Nor Summer’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.