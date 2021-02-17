Almeria Lights Up Orange to Support International Asperger’s Day

ALMERIA’S PROVINCIAL PALACE lights up orange to support International Asperger’s Day.

Almeria will show support of International Asperger’s Day, which occurs on February 18 by lighting up the Provincial Palace of Almeria in orange. The day serves to recognise and give visibility to those suffering from the syndrome and help improve their quality-of-life.

The Provincial Council of Almeria will light up their headquarters on Calle Navarro Rodrigo over the space of two days, though February 17 and 18. They will also promote the day across their social media networks to stimulate awareness.

Javier Aureliano García, president of the Almeria Provincial Council was accompanied by the vice-president of the Council and deputy of Social Welfare, Ángeles Martínez in a meeting with the president of the Asperger Association Almería, Amparo Garcí. The meeting aimed to confirm Almeria’s commitment to “opening new lines of collaboration that result in improving the quality of life of citizens who have this syndrome”.

García has shown his support for people with Asperger’s and explained that “it is now just a year ago that in plenary, with the consensus of all the groups, we approved an institutional motion that made us the first administration in Spain to support the main claim of this group: the recognition of Asperger’s as a social disability”.

He also spoke of how the decision had been made in order to “to improve the living conditions and welfare of people with Asperger’s and their families and the recognition of rights for their full social inclusion, such as access to public employment. We are deeply proud to have been the first institution to achieve this milestone and that many others are following in our footsteps and that all this brings this group closer to achieving its main objectives”.

