ALICANTE woman claims someone shot her pet cat with a shotgun

-- Advertisement --



A furious pet owner in Alicante has taken to social media to slam the person responsible for shooting her pet cat with a shotgun. Graci Miralles, from El Moralet, posted a picture of the moggy’s X-ray, which shows a severely broken bone, and has vowed revenge on whoever injured her pet.

According to the devastated owner, her beloved cat’s leg bone split when she was shot by a 22 calibre bullet, allegedly from a shotgun. The animal is in a serious condition and at risk of infection at a veterinary surgery; she also initially ran the risk of having her leg amputated if the feeling didn’t return.

Taking to Facebook to share her horrific story on Tuesday, February 16, Ms Miralles wrote:

“My cat Morgana was shot with a shotgun and a 22 bullet broke her paw bone further affecting her nerve. She is admitted with a severe prognosis due to the large infection and if she does not regain sensitivity, they will have to amputate her paw.

I’m gonna find you, I’m gonna know who you are and I’m gonna come for you.”

The post has already been shared almost 300 times with hoards of people sending messages of support and voicing their concern that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Woman Claims Someone Shot Her Cat”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.