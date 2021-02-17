ON Friday February 19 running from10am to 2pm, in Portal Nous, experts from Age in Spain will be available to chat with UK nationals about Spanish residency.

The pop-up event takes place outside Nice Price supermarket, Carrer Miguel de Cervantes, 8, 07181 Portals Nous and all of those involved will follow Covid-19 safety regulations and guidance.

Age in Spain’s Regional Co-Ordinator Giuseppe Monti will be there to answer any questions that UK passport holders may still have about obtaining residency and the charity is happy to offer assistance with the following;

Completing forms

Checking your documentation

Booking appointments

Submitting your application online – if you have a digital certificate

Getting registered on the padron

Residency information

Exchanging your green residence certificates for the TIE

Support with healthcare issues connected with residency

If you can’t make the event, visit www.ageinspain.org/resicency-helpline or call 932 209 741.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Age in Spain pop-up residency event in Portal Nous this Friday”.