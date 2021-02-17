Acid Attacker To Go On Trial For Gun Threat

ACID ATTACKER set to go on trial for gun threat in a bar in Torremolinos

The alleged acid attacker, more commonly known as El Melillero, will go on trial on June 16, 2021 in Malaga for the crime of brandishing a gun in a bar on the Paseo Maritimo in Torremolinos in 2018. According to Spanish daily Efe, the prosecutor alleges that shortly after the attacker left the Goltier Room bar at around 7am on June 21, 2018, he threatened employees with a silver pistol, which he also fired. The court will hear that the accused also harassed several staff members who remained inside the bar. If convicted, he faces one year in prison for the crime.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the prosecutor has also requested that he be prohibited from going within 500 of the main affected employee, his home and his workplace for a period of three years.

El Melillero is quite the career criminal it would seem. The alleged acid attacker, whose real name is Jose Arcadio, was recently sentenced to 7 months in prison for battering an ex-girlfriend outside a bar in Marbella in 2016. He is currently awaiting trial for two charges of attempted murder, after he threw acid in the faces of his ex-partner and her friend in January. El Melillero has staunchly maintained his innocence since being arrested and denies any ill-feeling towards his ex-girlfriend.

________________________________________________________________________

