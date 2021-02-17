A third of masks on the market fail to comply with regulations, says watchdog body.

SPAIN’S Ministry of Consumption carried out more than 8,000 inspections of hygienic and other face masks – both physically and online – between March and September 2020.

Of those inspected, 54 per cent of hygienic masks were found to be non-compliant, and almost all of the faults related to errors or lack of information on labels.

The inspections were part of the Ministry of Consumption’s continued surveillance of the market for hygienic masks and PPE available to the consumer and other products related to Covid.

And 87 per cent of the inspections carried out were on hygienic and PPE masks.

Most of them were carried out on retail, followed by distributors and approximately 10 per cent of those sold online.

In total, over 2.3 million units of hygienic masks and 1.6 million EPI masks were subject to some type of action due to non-compliance.

Most of the breaches in hygienic masks were for information and labeling (78 per cent), followed by other aspects related to health and safety (14 per cent) and documentation (seven per cent).

The Ministry of Consumption concluded in its report that a large number of non-compliances were found in hygienic masks and PPE for consumers, especially in the online market.

