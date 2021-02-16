Vaccination of over 80-year-olds begins in Arda tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17.

THE jabs will be given at the auto-Covid unit which will be located at the gates of La Alcoholera.

-- Advertisement --



The first round will be followed by a second session on Monday, February 22 and a third on Wednesday, February 24.

More than 100 people over the age of 80 within the municipality are expected to be immunised, all of whom will be notified by the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) via telephone.

Local police will be responsible for traffic regulation at the vaccination point, and volunteers from the Civil Protection will ensure everybody who is vaccinated is “comfortable and well”.

“It should be noted that all residents and staff at the Municipal Residence Ciudad de Adra were vaccinated in January.

The residence is home to 77 residents and workers.

A further 17 people at the day centre have also received their first jab.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vaccination of over 80-year-olds begins in Arda ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.