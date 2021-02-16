Tributes Flood in as Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson is Found Dead in a Florida Hotel Aged 38.

38-YEAR-OLD Vincent Jackson was tragically found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida yesterday (February 16). Tributes have flooded social media for the former NFL player, who spent 12 years in the league playing for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the sad news was made public.

Jackson had been staying at the hotel since January 11. His family reported him missing on February 11 but police located him alive on February 12. The investigation into Jackson’s death is ongoing as there were no initial signs of trauma.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister made a touching tribute via a statement: “My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him.

“Mr Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.

“We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognise his dedication to the community.

“He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing,” the Chargers said in a statement.

“Vincent was a fan favourite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us.

“We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent.”

Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer noted in his statement: “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.

“Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.

“He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family.”

He topped 1,000 yards in six different seasons and earned three Pro Bowl selections. In total, he played 155 matches and scored 57 touchdowns.