Three new ministers join the Balearic Government in reshuffle

THERE has been a shuffle in the Balearic Government front bench and three ministers Miquel Company, Mercedes Garrido and Josep Marí accepted new portfolios last Monday.

Mercedes Garrido assumes the Ministry of the Presidency, Civil Service and Equality; Miquel Company heads the new Ministry of European Funds, University and Culture, and Josep Marí is the new Minister for Mobility and Housing.

In addition, Vice-president Juan Pedro Yllanes and Minister Martí March have taken new ministries as part of the change in government strategy.

The President, Francina Armengol said that the reorganisation was intended to keep the impetus going in the Autonomous Community and thanked the three new ministers for agreeing to take up these posts at what is a difficult time for the community.

Speaking about those who were relinquishing their posts, Pilar Costa, Isabel Castro and Marc Pons, she observed that they were “Three magnificent people who have given their all. Three great public servants, whole and honest who have sacrificed themselves at all times and will no doubt continue to serve the community in the future.

