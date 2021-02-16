Tenerife’s Loro Parque Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

Tenerife’s Loro Parque Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby chimpanzee.

THE new arrival is a significant achievement as it’s the first to be born at the zoo in three years.

Said to be perfectly healthy, the little chimp spends almost all of its time with its mother, and as yet its sex has not been revealed.

Since the arrival of the species at the park in 1978, the chimpanzees have proved to be a huge hit with visitors and have thrived in their surroundings, according to the zoo.

“A newly born baby chimpanzee has arrived to join the most charismatic family in Loro Parque, where the animal welfare is always number 1 priority, A much needed positive news at this start of 2021!” said Loro Parque in a tweet.

Management added: “We have renovated their facilities, improved their enclosures and chosen a more modern environmental enrichment. Their welfare has made this social group particularly harmonious.

“The arrival of this little one, whose sex we have not yet been able to find out, is a great joy, a true sign that our daily efforts are really working.

“Nature continues to show us every day that life prevails no matter the circumstances,”

