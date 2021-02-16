Supreme Court revokes 8pm curfew enforced in Castilla y Leon.

CASTILLA Y LEON has been making the headlines recently over the Community’s insistence to implement an 8pm curfew, despite the fact that the royal decree of state of alarm sets the earliest time at 10pm.

But today, the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court has suspended the curfew, as requested by the central government.

The judicial decision comes a month after President of the Board in Castilla y Leon, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, decreed that the mobility restrictions were brought forward, claiming the Covid incident rate “is out of control”.

But the Supreme Court that advancing the curfew is a “limitation of fundamental rights”, and considers it necessary to “respect the margins of the schedule established in the decree established by the central Executive”.

It was the central Government itself that appealed to the Supreme Court the decision of the Junta de Castilla y Leon to being the night mobility restrictions two hours forward.

The Government stated that it is “a restriction of a fundamental right that is not covered by the legal instrument of the state of alarm defined in Royal Decree 926/2000″.

While the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court does not rule on the merits of the government’s challenge, but only on the precautionary measures, today’s decision is ‘directly applicable’, and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco will have to modify the restrictions accordingly.

In addition to the curfew, the hospitality sector has been closed in the areas with an incidence of more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In these municipalities, shops must close at 6 pm, province perimeter confinement remains in force, and meetings are limited to four people.

