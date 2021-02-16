SOS Turismo launched last Friday and is attracting considerable support

AS previously reported, a number of Mallorca hoteliers worried about the future of tourism in the Balearics have formed the SOS Turismo Initiative and response has been tremendous.

Last Friday, February 12, they launched their manifesto in Palma which calls for an immediate increase in vaccination throughout the Balearics and a much-needed tax cut as well as a properly thought-out plan for the reopening of the entire hospitality industry.

According to a report in Mallorca Daily Bulletin within just a few days, more than 20,000 businesses and individuals have joined in the cry for a plan and banners are appearing on hotels and in bar, restaurant and shop windows across the islands.

With so much of the economy relying upon the tourist trade from not just Germany and the UK but much of Europe, it is impossible for the airlines, cruise companies and holiday firms to plan itineraries and offer holidays when nothing is known of when the holiday season may begin.

Visitors need to know whether they will be able to travel to the Balearics and plan ahead which will give the hospitality industry the confidence to stock up and get ready to open.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the pandemic won’t return again, unless something is done to return to some semblance of normality soon, the organisers fear that there won’t be a tourism industry left to welcome visitors anyway.

