Second ‘prison break’ brother still on the run from police

POLICE have confirmed that a second man who escaped from prison in Madrid in early December has not yet been arrested.

Miguel Angel Moñiz Alcaide, escaped with his brother from the prison in Valdemoro where they was serving sentences, on December 5, and had been on the run since then.

His brother, 36-year-old criminal Jonathan Moñiz Alcaide, aka ‘El Piojo’, was arrested in Madrid last night, Monday, February 15, at around 9pm, in a lengthy and spectacular chase which ended when the stolen vehicle which he was driving crashed into two police cars.

They are the only inmates to have escaped from the prison in its 30 years in operation and perpetrated one of the few prison breaks in Spain, as escapes are usually carried out while on parole or during a transfer.

Another of their brothers was also in prison but did not take part in the escape, but one of El Piojo’s gang members, Adrian Muñoz, did. He, however, was caught before he got outside.

Police had been looking for the criminals throughout Spain and Portugal. The brothers’ colleagues and relatives had been put under surveillance.

Although they had no inside help to escape, it happens that one of the two prison guards on duty at the time was a trainee. He, one of his colleagues, and a Guardia Civil officer have come under investigation because something obviously went wrong.

