SCAMMERS Making Millions Selling Fake Covid-19 Vaccines In China as police make arrests



Chinese authorities are continuing to make dozens of arrests relating to the production and distribution of fake Covid-19 vaccines around the country, with so far 70 people already picked up by the Chinese investigators and charged with distributing fake vaccines and illegal inoculations.

With the pandemic creating such stress among the public, is it easy for these criminal gangs to take advantage of the situation, with people thinking they are getting a Covid-19 vaccine when in fact test on the bogus materials have shown that what people have been injecting into their arms is in fact only a saline solution from inside the vial, or is some cases, mineral water!

Luckily for the authorities, they caught the gangs during the early stages of their operation, but they had apparently still made an estimated £2million (€2.3m), and 58,000 doses of fake vaccine have been recovered so far, with many supplies of it known to have also been shipped overseas to unsuspecting clients, as reported by RTP Noticias.

Authorities also uncovered another scheme where the gangs had taken advantage of the emergency vaccination procedures put in place, which enabled them to easily sell their fake supplies for inflated prices to desperate and unsuspecting hospitals and health care institutions across the country.

China’s health service has so far reportedly distributed around 40.52 million doses of vaccine to the groups considered essential, such as health professionals.

