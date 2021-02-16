A SAUDI woman has been sentenced to death for murdering her Bangladeshi maid.

-- Advertisement --



Human rights groups have described this as a rare example of punishment for abusive behaviour against a domestic worker.

Ayesha Al Jizani killed Abiron Begum in March 2019, two years after the maid left her home country to seek a better future a court in Saudi Arabia has ruled.

Begum’s relatives called on the Bangladeshi government to also take action against the intermediaries who they said had “tricked” 40-year-old Begum into taking a job in Saudi Arabia four years earlier.

Her family said that she wanted to earn more money so that she could look after her elderly parents, according to Reuters. Two weeks after she left, her torture began, and they were unable to bring her back to Bangladesh.

Jizani’s husband was imprisoned for three years for not allowing the maid access to medical treatment and for making her work outside the home illegally.

Saudi Arabia is the main destination for Bangladeshis heading abroad in search of work.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Saudi woman sentenced to death for murdering maid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.