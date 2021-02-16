Rincon de la Victoria Celebrates 65th Hockey Championships

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it will host the sixty-fifth edition of the Spanish Junior Women’s Indoor Hockey Championship.

The final of the Spanish Youth Women’s Indoor Hockey Championship, which faces the best eight teams on the national scene, will be played in Rincon de la Victoria, as announced by the Sports Councillor, Antonio Jose Martin.

The event will take place in the `Ruben Ruzafa´ pavilion in Torre de Benagalbon on February 19, 20 and 21.

The councillor said: “The final was scheduled for this same date in Viator (Almeria), but due to its cancellation due to the pandemic situation in the area, we have offered our facilities to host this high-level competition.”

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke of, “the importance of the event that puts us back on the sports map of national importance, and it is also another example of our commitment to grassroots sport.”

Councillor Martin praised, “the interest of the event from the tourist point of view since all these teams will be accommodated in hotel facilities in the municipality under strict sanitary measures.”

President of the La Candelaria Hockey Club, Maria Carmen Barea, said: “This event is an opportunity for the municipality and hockey given the dimension of this championship, and we thank the City Council for supporting our sport.”

The teams that reached the final are: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and CH Complutense de Madrid, Club Egara, At. Terrassa and Junior FC de Barcelona, ​​CH Sardinero de Santander, CH Viator, and the local team CDH La Candelaria-Malaga 91.

