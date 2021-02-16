Ravaged Seafood Exporters Miss Out On £23m Post-Brexit Rescue Fund

Ravaged Seafood Exporters Missing Out On £23m Post-Brexit Rescue Fund.

RAVAGED seafood exporters are missing out on a £23m (€26.34 million) post-Brexit rescue fund, industry figures say. The government is now under pressure to re-evaluate its support scheme for seafood businesses disrupted by Brexit, as many say they’re falling through the cracks and missing out on funding due to flaws in the criteria.

The scheme, announced this month, will provide grants worth up to £100,000 (€114,500) to fishing businesses whose exports to the continent have been disrupted by the introduction of time-consuming new customs and health paperwork on January 1.

Lengthy delays have resulted in some European customers cancelling orders and fresh fish exports being destroyed on its way to the EU. Before the UK left the EU’s single market and customs union, fresh fish caught in Britain would reach European buyers within 24 hours.

In order to apply for funding under the Seafood Disruption Support Scheme, businesses must submit evidence of financial loss caused by disruption to their EU exports. This must include accompanying documents for the attempted exports: customs paperwork, Export Health Certificates, and catch certificates.

Boris Johnson originally disclosed the government’s intentions after seafood hauliers descended on Westminster on Monday to protest at the terms of the Brexit trade deal, which has left them struggling to access EU markets.

The introduction of new checks and paperwork since the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December has caused huge disruption to exports of fresh fish and seafood to the EU, with producers becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of government action.

