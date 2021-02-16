Product recall: Tuselin Descongestivo cough syrup recalled

THE Spanish Medicine Agency (AEMPS) has recalled all bottles of Lot N-01 of cough syrup Tuselin Descongestivo.

The AEMPS says that there is a defect in the product and has demanded that they be returned to the laboratory.

It is used to treat coughs and nasal congestion and produced by the Serra Pamies Laboratory.

It is generally used for non-productive coughs, like nervous coughs, for patients aged more than six years old.

The affected lot is in 200ml bottles, 2 mg/ml + 1 mg/ml syrup.

The product recall of Tuselin Descongestivo Cough Syrup applies nationwide.

