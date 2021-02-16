PORN KING Larry Flynt’s Funeral Set To Be The Party Of The Year say the organisers



Larry Flynt, who was once placed at No.1 on the “50 Most Powerful People in Porn” list, died in Los Angeles on February 10 from heart failure, at the age of 78, and now, the organisers of his funeral claim it is gearing up to be the party of the year, as they plan Larry Flynt’s “Celebration of Life”, to send him off in style.

Unlike most celebrity funerals, this one will be open to the public, with tickets on sale at $50 (€41), and there will be strippers, and loads of booze, but, stress the organisers, there will be strict social distancing and other coronavirus safety measures all in place, with bookings limited to groups of four.

The funeral party is a strictly ‘over 21s’ affair, and will be staged at Flynt’s famous Hustler club in Las Vegas, and will feature the club’s notorious erotic dance troupe ‘Sexxy After Dark’, plus live music and a bar serving a specially-designed vodka-based cocktail called the ‘Flynt Goldfinger’, with a presentation of Larry Flynt’s life being arranged, followed by a balloon release from the roof of the building.

Flynt became one of the most famous people in the world of adult entertainment after the release in 1974 of the at the time controversial Hustler magazine, which he followed up with various other successful pornographic glossy magazines, and adult videos, to become a multi-millionaire, even having an Oscar-nominated movie made about his life, ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt’.

