Police verbally abused as they bust 40-strong birthday bash in Manchester city centre as revellers shout “you’ve spoiled the party”.

BODYCAM footage shows officers shutting down the illegal party in the early hours of Saturday morning, in which the same flouter can be heard swearing at the police.

When one party-goer claims he didn’t know about any lockdown, an officer asks him: “Have you got a brain though?”

Police were first called shortly before 9pm on Friday, February 12, to reports of a gathering of six people at a private residence in Beetham Tower but were unable to establish any evidence of this.

Further reports were made as the night progressed and at around 2.50am on Saturday morning, a report was made of a fight involving 50 people at the property and officers attended.

Some of the group, aged in their 20s and 30s, fled on police arrival and a review is ongoing into retrospective action for those present at the event, including the prospect of the maximum £10,000 fixed penalty notice (FPN) for the organiser.

A total of 185 FPNs have been issued, including several £800 fines, for incidents including an 18th birthday party on Saturday night attended by at least 30 people at an address in Newton Heath, and a staff party at an industrial estate in Salford attended by 17 people on Friday evening.

Officers also responded to a reported wedding party in Oldham where seven £800 FPNs of were given after around 15 people were present and fled on police arrival.

A total of just over 3700 FPNs have been issued in Greater Manchester since 31 July 2020.

