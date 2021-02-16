POLICE confirm that the skull discovered on Little Oakley beach is human.

The gruesome find was discovered on Sunday afternoon when a young teen was walking with her dad along Irlam’s Beach in Little Oakley. The girl only 13-years-old was shocked by the discovery as was her father and the pair quickly called the police. Soon both police and a forensics team were at the scene and it is thought that the skull was taken away for lab testing.

-- Advertisement --



The gruesome discovery has caused some controversy on social media with many believing that it could have been buried at sea many years ago, or that it could belong to a historic primate. Others suggested that the whole thing could be cruel prank and that it could be a lifelike imitation of a human skull.

Essex police have now been able to confirm that the skull in fact is human, and a spokeswoman said, “A human skull was found by a member of the public while walking along Irlam’s Beach, Little Oakley, around 3.30pm on Sunday.

“At present, it is not known how old the skull is but we believe it may have been brought in by the tide.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but this is not being treated as suspicious.”

Local councillor Mike Bush also commented on the find shortly after its discovery and said, “I will reserve judgement until it has been confirmed by forensics but it could well turn out to be an interesting and exciting find.

“We know around those areas there are often ancient finds because historically there were settlements and encampments along the coastal belt.

“So, there is a good possibility it could be real, but let’s wait and see.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Confirm Skull Discovered On Beach Is Human”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.