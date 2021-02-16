Peaky Blinders Star Sophie Rundle Announces First Pregnancy.

PEAKY BLINDERS actress, Sophie Rundle, who plays Ada Shelby in the hit BBC series, announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Matt Stokoe.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers in a post captioned: “New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring.

“O high riser, my little loaf.”

Rundle has also starred as Ann Walker in BBC One and HBO’s period drama Gentleman Jack and as Vicky Budd in the BBC television series Bodyguard.

The news comes after Sophie, who also played code-breaker Lucy in the ITV drama series The Bletchley Circle and Labia in the British/American television sitcom Episodes, was hospitalised in December, after contracting Covid-19.

In another Instagram post, Rundle informed fans of her Covid diagnosis, sharing: “Greetings from my sickbed.

“So, for Christmas this year I got myself a juicy bout of Covid-19.

“I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all of the hardcore vomiting I was doing in the hospital. I can taste nothing; I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy.”

However, thankfully she has apparently overcome the virus, managing to keep her pregnancy from the public, who are wondering when she will tie the knot with her fiancé Matt Stokoe. The couple has been together for over six years.

