Passengers Staying At Quarantine Hotels ‘Stir Crazy’ After Only One Day

Passengers Staying At Quarantine Hotels ‘Stir Crazy’ After Spending Just One Day In Their Room.

PASSENGERS forced to spend £1,750 and 10 days quarantining in hotels after arriving in the UK at Heathrow airport have likened it to imprisonment. As of Monday, Feb. 15, anyone arriving from 33 “red list” countries has to self-isolate in a government-sanctioned hotel- and pay all costs themselves.

Elaine and Wagner Araujo are staying in a hotel at Heathrow after arriving from Brazil and say they are ‘going crazy already’. The couple, who are originally from Brazil, have resided in the UK for more than 20 years and have a family of four children here.

They had only intended to be back in Brazil for 15 days to attend to the family business, but their 3 February flight was cancelled and they were forced to go with another airline. The carrier kept changing their departure date until eventually, it fell on Monday which happened to be the first day of the new travel rules.

“We thought we were going to come back before all this happened, it’s very stressful,” Mrs Araujo told Sky News. “We’re very frustrated because the bills will come and we don’t have that money because we’re not working.

Wagner Araujo, the husband, said: “We are here for four hours and we are crazy already. If you see the room, it’s like a prison with a good bed. You’ve got to play cards, read books and sleep for 10 days, that’s it.”

His wife added: “In the end, I think we will find ourselves depressed.” She also explained any food and drink on top of the three meals and bottles of water they are given each day has to be paid for by them. “We can’t leave the room,” Mrs Araujo added. We miss our children. They desperately need to see us.”

