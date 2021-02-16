Palma Boat Show due to return in real time this June

ONE of the most anticipated and popular boat shows in Europe had to go virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic but is set to return to the Moll Vell Palma this June.

There is sufficient confidence in the way in which the pandemic is losing its hold on Mallorca that both the organisers, the Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI) with BYBA and the Balearic Government have decided that it should go ahead between June 3 and 6 this year.

This is all dependent upon the risk level dropping to three or less and there is a Covid-19 protocol in place to avoid contagion that includes a strict control of the capacity, which may not exceed 1,500 people, as well as thermal control of the temperature and the sale of online tickets to avoid queues and crowds.

In addition, there will be a team that will control that both exhibitors and visitors comply with health regulations within the Moll Vell fairgrounds.

This is clearly something of a financial risk as exhibitors from Spain and across the world have to be persuaded that they can safely travel and stay in Mallorca’s capital whilst visitors have also traditionally come from across Spain and much of Europe.

Any resurgence of business which will not only generate short term work during the set up and break down but will also aid the hospitality industry as visitors to the island have to be housed, wed, watered and entertained has to be considered very good news for the economy and morale.

