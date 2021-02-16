Online workshops to tackle gender violence

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Online workshops to tackle gender violence
CREDIT: Twitter

Online workshops to tackle gender violence launched by Almuñecar Council kick off next week.

THE online workshops are aimed at young people, teachers and professionals, organised by the council in collaboration with the CEP and IES educational facilities and the Adult Centre

-- Advertisement --

Equality delegate Maria Carmen Reinoso, said: “Almuñécar Council has launched a complete program of online activities in order to continue working with the different sectors, in training and preventing violence in the youngest.”

The first block of activities, called ‘Gender Violence in Adolescence: 24/7 without machismo is 24/7 without violence’, will be carried out by Carmen Ruiz Repullo, a doctor in sociology from the Pablo de Olavide University.


Dr Repullo is also an expert in gender violence in young people and equal opportunities as well as a researcher and trainer in coeducation and prevention of gender violence.

This workshop, which will take place on February 22, and interested professionals or teachers may contact the Women’s Information Center to register for free by calling: 958 635 006.


The workshops aimed at young people will be held during school hours in the Secondary Education and Adult Education Centres on February 22 and March 3 and are subsidised through the State Pact and Junta de Andalucia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Online workshops to tackle gender violence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleNews in Short in Axarquia
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here