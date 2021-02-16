New Headquarters for Almuñecar’s Courts

THIS summer Almuñecar will open the new headquarters of its court house.

The headquarters, which will be in the Kairos complex, will house Almuñecar’s two courts as well as its civil registry.

This was announced by the provincial delegate for Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Enrique Barchino, to the dean of the Granada Bar Association, Leandro Cabrera, in the first meeting they have held since last January when the new head was appointed Justice.

Also at the meeting were tourism delegate, Gustavo A. Rodriguez, the vice dean and the secretary of the College, Antonio Mir and Guillermo Padilla, where the group discussed the future of Almuñecar’s courts.

The project to create a new headquarters for the town’s courts over 1,150 square metres is currently underway, and will see two courts, a hearing room, a civil registry, rooms for lawyers, another room for videoconferences and for statements from victims of domestic abuse built.

Currently the courts are located in different buildings on Avenida Costa del Sol, next to the riverbed of Rio Seco.

The planned investment to adapt the new leased building and the rent for the next four years is more than €815,000 euros.

Meanwhile, Almuñecar is also offering online workshops to tackle gender violence.

The online workshops are aimed at young people, teachers and professionals, organised by the council in collaboration with the CEP and IES educational facilities and the Adult Centre

Equality delegate Maria Carmen Reinoso, said: “Almuñécar Council has launched a complete program of online activities in order to continue working with the different sectors, in training and preventing violence in the youngest.”

