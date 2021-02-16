New €4.4 Million Market for Almuñecar

ALMUNECAR Council has announced plans to build a new market costing €4.4 million.

The new market will be housed in an architect-designed building, according to Almuñecar’s mayor, Trinidad Herrera.

The town’s existing market was demolished last Spring over “safety concerns.”

Last November, Almuñecar Council awarded the contract to design a new market to anarchitect studio headed by Alejandro Sanchez Fernández, Francisco Martinez Manso, Miguel Angel Rodriguez Navia and local resident architect, Nico Alexandre Heinz.

Since then, the council has been working on the project with the architect studio the final agreement is expected to be signed next week.

Once agreed, the architects will have three months to finish the project, with construction work expected to begin between September and October 2021.

According to the council, the building will take around 18 months to complete with a total budget of €4.4 million.

The council had wanted the new market building to include at least 40 stalls, however the architects have left room for 48.

Mayor Trinidad Herrera had promised previous stallholders they would still have a stall and the politician has said she stands by that promise.

The news comes after the council held a meeting to discuss how Almuñecar and La Herradura can become a Smart Tourist Destination after the area was chosen as one of only 50 municipalities in Spain to pioneer the scheme.

Deputy Mayor for Tourism and Beaches Daniel Barbero said: “In this meeting we have taken the necessary steps, not only to join to the DTI network but also for Almuñecar-La Herradura to become one of the 50 pioneer municipalities in all of Spain in obtaining the Smart Tourist Destination certification, which comes from the Secretary of State for Tourism.”

