Netherlands COVID-19 Curfew Decision Overturned And Curfew Remains In Place

Chris King
Earlier today (Tuesday 16), a court in The Hague had ruled that the curfew in The Netherlands should be lifted, but the government of the country made an immediate appeal to the court, and now, this evening, a Dutch high court has judged that the curfew must remain in place as before, daily from 9:00pm to 4:30am, until March 2.

A group called ‘Virus Truth’, protesting against the curfew had gone to the court in the Hague, who said in their decision, “the curfew is a far-reaching violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy and indirectly limits, among other things, the right to freedom of assembly and demonstration”.

The Virus Truth website states, “We fight for the preservation of a democratic constitutional state in which our children still have the opportunity to develop themselves in freedom and to live a life with their own beliefs and opinions”.


Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister urged people to continue to stick by the rules and observe the curfew, stressing that it “is a means, not an end. It is really very important that we limit our social contacts as much as possible because of the risk of transmission of the virus. So please do that. Do it for yourself, but also for each other”.

Chris King
Chris King
