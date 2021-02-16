Netflix announces new female lead for raunchy Bridgerton’s second series

Netflix announces new female lead for the second series of Bridgerton, the streaming giant’s most-watched original series ever.

BRITISH actress Simone Ashley will take on the role of Kate in the hugely-anticipated next series of the period drama.

“Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton,” tweeted Netflix, announcing the Sex Education star will take the female lead.

“Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included,” the tweet continued.

Filming for the next installment will begin in the UK during the spring, and will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.

Since it burst onto our screen late last year, Bridgerton, directed by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, has become a huge hit globally.

Netflix previously claimed it had become its biggest ever original series after being watched by a record 82 million households in four weeks.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels. Wealth, lust, and betrayal are set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

