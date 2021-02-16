NERJA Council has marked the International Day of Children with Cancer alongside a local charity.

Politicians at Nerja Council said they wanted to mark International Day of Children with Cancer with a message of support.

-- Advertisement --



Councilor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, accompanied the president of the local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Aurelia Lopez, in the presenting the council’s support for the International Day of Children with Cancer.

Local president of the AECC, Aurelia Lopez, explained that “due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, activities on public roads have been replaced by a support initiative. For this, our volunteers have made 20 stuffed animals with messages of support which will be delivered to the boys and girls who are in to the Materno Hospital in Malaga.

“To collaborate by sponsoring one of these stuffed animals, people can go to Comercial Rogelio, at calle pintada, number 38.”

She also took the opportunity to remind residents that the association is based at Calle Almirante Ferrandiz, number 12, for all those who need help or advice.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, has reiterated the support of Nerja Council “in all those activities that the AECC carries out in our municipality with the aim of raising support for people who suffer from the disease, as we are doing on this day, raising awareness and awareness of the challenges faced by children and their families, and also in getting a diagnosis of childhood cancer.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja Council Marks International Day of Children with Cancer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.