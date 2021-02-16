More Than 500 Guardia Civil Officers Take Part in Massive Drugs Bust

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have coordinated a large-scale drugs bust across the Costa del Sol.

Police from the Guardia Civil in Malaga, Sevilla and Cadiz worked together in a drugs bust alongside members of the Reserve and Security Group.

The bust, involving more than 500 officers from across three provinces, comes just days after hundreds of police were involved in another large anti-drugs operation involving 300 officers working together to bring down an international cocaine trafficking.

Officers from the Guardia Civil carried out the arrests simultaneously in Marbella, Mijas, Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Cadiz and Sevilla after identifying members of a group thought to be dealing cocaine internationally.

Police from the Guardia Civil carried out the arrests across 20 raids in three different Andalucian provinces and have not ruled out detaining others in the coming days.

In Malaga city, raids were carried out in the Palma-Palmilla area, while luxury homes in Marbella and Mijas were also searched.

According to media reports, farms in Alhaurin de la Torrie and Alhaurin el Grande were also raided, while Algeciras in Cadiz and Arahal in Sevilla were also targeted by police.

The crackdown saw 300 police officers from the Central Operational Unit (UCO), the South area of ​​the Concentration Centre against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), the Rapid Action Group (GAR), the Reserve and Security Groups (GRS), the air service and the command offices of Malaga, Algeciras and Sevilla take part in the investigation.

