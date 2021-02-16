More Than 3,800 Amazon Workers Incorrectly Told They Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

DUE to an NHS Test and Trace error, more than 3,800 Amazon workers across the UK were incorrectly told they had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, February 16.

As reported by The Guardian, 3,853 staff members at the online retailer received an erroneous result. Officials said they had tested negatively but received notifications to say they had tested positive and asking them to self-isolate. The disruptions caused significant problems at sites across the country.

Confirming the mix-up, a spokesperson said: “NHS Test and Trace has the capacity to process over 700,000 tests a day from more than 800 test centres and mobile units, with the vast majority of people reporting no issues with the process.

“On Saturday, some Amazon staff members who tested negative for Covid-19 received notifications from NHS Test and Trace to say they have tested positive and asking them to self-isolate.

“Working closely with Amazon, NHS Test and Trace rapidly notified affected employees to let them know they did not need to isolate.”

Across its sites, Amazon offers all of its workers a voluntary on-site Covid test once per week prompted by the revelation that in October last year almost 20,000 staff members had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking about Saturday’s error, one test and trace worker told the Guardian: “The tests, as far I can tell were good, but what people were told about their results is wrong.”

The heavily funded government programme has hit multiple roadblocks since it was launched last year, with some healthcare professionals criticising the use of outsourced call centre staff.

The Mirror reports that many are inexperienced and employed on minimum wage by contractor Serco.

