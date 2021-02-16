MASS screenings for Almeria towns.

Six more towns in Almeria are set for mass screenings to be carried out over the next few days. The towns included in the latest series of mass screenings are Armuña de Almanzora, Albox, Los Gallardos, Turre and Huercal de Almeria.

Invitations to the mass screenings will be sent by SMS and as usual participation will be voluntary. Participant selection will be based on epidemiological criteria and is representative of the population. The SMS messages will detail the time and place to attend for the test be carried out.

Antigen tests which are comparable in reliability to PCR’s will be used and the results take about 15 minutes. The screening schedule is as follows according to Information COVID 19 Almeria:

Tuesday, February 16 in Armuna de Almanzora. Mobile Unit on Castillo Street from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 16 in Albox. Mobile Unit located in the Water and Health Center, Avenida de America, 11. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17 in Los Gallardos. Mobile Unit in the Sports Area, Municipal Pavilion parking. From 15:30 to 18:00

Wednesday, February 17 in Turre. Mobile unit parking of the municipal soccer field. From 10.00 to 14.00

Thursday, February 18 in Vera. Mobile Unit located in the parking lot of the Auditorium Theater, Vera-Cuevas road. From 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, February 19 in Huercal de Almeria. From 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In Municipal Pavilion.

