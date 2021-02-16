ON Tuesday February 16, the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, met with the leaders of the Food Bank Foundation of Mallorca.

Accompanied by the president of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs, Javier de Juan and the vice-president of the IMAS, Magdalena Gelabert, she was on a fact-finding mission.

-- Advertisement --



In addition to visiting the warehouse and speaking with volunteers involved in the distribution of food, she wished to establish ways of collaboration with the Food Bank to help it cope with the increase in demand arising from the pandemic.

“We are clear that as an institution we must respond to the social needs of the families of Mallorca through our services but we must also do so by supporting social entities such as the Food Bank, which distributes products to cover basic needs and that they have had to face as best they could to a very remarkable increase of the demand and a fall of contributions” said president Cladera.

Both the president and those accompanying her expressed their gratitude to the leaders and volunteers of the Food Bank Foundation for the work they carry out and the effort it has taken to meet the demands of families in recent month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mallorca Council President visits the Mallorca Food Bank”.