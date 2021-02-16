Malaga Capital Could See Perimeter Closure Lifted Very Soon by the Junta de Andalucía.

DUE to a reduction of the cumulative incidence rate in the capital of Malaga, which in the last 14 days is 463.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it now means it is below the threshold set by the Junta de Andalucía to activate the perimeter closure and COULD see it lifted this Saturday, February 20.

The threshold for municipal confinement is currently set at 500 cases, a limit that the city exceeded on January 18 and had not lowered, until now. If this rate is maintained, according to La Opinion de Malaga, the capital could lift the perimeter closure this weekend, so that mobility would not be restricted between municipalities. If these changes were to go ahead, they will likely come into effect as of Saturday and will last for seven days.

A meeting to discuss this possibility is set for Thursday, February 18 when the Territorial Health Committee, chaired by the branch delegate, Carlos Bautista are due to talk through the options.

The accumulated incidence in the Malaga capital has not stopped falling since February 1, the day in which the city presented a maximum level of 1,007.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Even if these municipalities were to open up the perimeter, we cannot rest on our laurels. It does not mean that the opening should assume that we can lead an absolutely normal life, in fact, it has already been said by some leaders of the Andalucian Government that it is expected that we can have a rebound [of covid cases] at the beginning of March,” Patricia Navarro, delegate of the Board in Malaga, warns.

“We have to keep track of those measures that depend on the individual responsibility of every one of us, we have to be very cautious and we have to be very responsible.”

