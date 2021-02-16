ITALIAN virologists ask for confinement to beat British variant of coronavirus.

Various experts in Italy are calling for the country to be confined in a bid to get ahead of the British variant of the Coronavirus, and in the hopes of lowering the overall incidence of the potentially deadly virus.

The Health Minister’s adviser, Walter Riccardi has asked for confinement to be put in place and explained that, “it must last as long as necessary to lower the incidence. It can be two, three, four weeks, it depends on when the goal is reached.”

He would also expect that confinement would be used in conjunction with improving the tracking of the virus as its spread throughout the country and increasing the amount of people being vaccinated. Riccardi said that, “I hope that the new prime minister accepts and goes in this direction,” he also explained how some ministers currently do not support forceful measures such as total confinement.

Italy has been harshly hit as the coronavirus has caused tens of thousands of deaths throughout the country and the Italian economy has also been hit hard.

Virologist Andrea Crisanti, who helped in the management of Italy’s first wave has spoken about how the English variant is predicted to increase its hold on the country and said that, “a hard and immediate blockade is necessary to prevent the English variant from becoming predominant and having devastating effects as in England, Portugal and Israel”.

Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Scientific Foundation has also requested, “a total lockdown for two weeks, which would lower the curve to be able to resume case tracking, otherwise it will be necessary to continue with temporary closures and reopens throughout 2021.”

