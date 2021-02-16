Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert to Help Police After Fans Cause Fire at Training Ground.

TWELVE flares were thrown over a fence at Ipswich’s training ground yesterday (February 15) by supporters protesting against manager Paul Lambert and the running of the club. The flare-up happened as the players prepared for today’s Sky Bet League One match against Northampton at Portman Road.

Training had to be suspended as the fire could have endangered the players. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident and training resumed around 10 minutes later. Former Aston Villa manager Lambert and his Ipswich staff are now helping police with their enquiries.

Ipswich are 12th in League One following defeat to Peterborough on Tuesday, February 9. The Tractor Boys were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season and have struggled in League One since.

In a statement released to Sportsmail, a club spokesman said: “There was an incident at the training ground this morning where flares were thrown over a perimeter fence adjacent to the players.

“The flares caused signage on the fence to catch alight and in doing so put our staff at risk. The police were called and are investigating the matter. The supporters’ group concerned have apologised for their actions.”

