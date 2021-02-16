India Beat England By 317 Runs In Chennai Cricket Test

India Beat England By 317 Runs In Chennai Cricket Second Test.

England succumbed to an inevitable 317-run defeat by India on the fourth day of the second Test in Chennai. Faced with the hopeless task of chasing 482 on a deteriorating pitch, England lost all 10 wickets to spin as they were bowled out for 164 to leave the four-Test series poised at 1-1.

India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England after an emphatic 317-run win in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings. Axar Patel, who made his Test debut in the match, picked a five-wicket haul during England’s second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.

The visitors resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 53/3, chasing a target of 482 runs set by the hosts. England survived six overs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping.

England captain Joe Root: “Credit has to go to India. They outplayed us in all three departments. We got a bit of an education. We have got to learn. These are the conditions you sometimes come up against. We have got to find a way score in these conditions and take wickets. We are 1-1 in the series with two important games to come. We are very much in this series. It is set up very nicely.”

This is the first blemish on a winter that had seen England win their three previous Tests, an overall run of six successive away wins going back to December 2019.

