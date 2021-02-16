Harry And Meghan Likely ‘To Be Stripped Of Remaining Royal Patronages’ After Oprah Interview.

HARRY AND MEGHAN will close all their doors to a possible return to the royal family if they go ahead with their proposed Oprah Winfrey interview, experts believe.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from the royal duties last year, may lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah interview, to be aired on March 7, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, Harry may be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles and patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon, with Meghan predicted to lose her title as patron of the National Theatre.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on March 7, the CBS TV network announced on Monday. The announcement for the interview came just days after the royal couple revealed they are expecting their second child.

The freeze in relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace became apparent after the couple were forced to drop plans to use the brand “SussexRoyal”.

Posts on the couple’s official website suggest they are angry at the way the decision was reached and how they have been treated compared with other royals. A statement suggested that a blanket ban on the use of the word “royal” was unenforceable abroad. “There is not,” it noted, “any jurisdiction by the monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘royal’ overseas.”

