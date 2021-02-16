GEMMA COLLINS Says There Was No Sex Tape, That She Lied To Piers Morgan about it



Gemma Collins told Piers Morgan last week on his ‘Piers Morgan Life Stories’ that she had made a sex tape with an unnamed man, and that she would one day maybe like to sell it for £1million if she got into financial difficulty.

Now, in a complete U-turn, the 40-year-old TOWIE star has, according to The Sun, reportedly told Mel Giedroyd, the host of ‘Unforgivable’, Dave’s new comedy show – which airs next Tuesday, a show in which celebrities tell Mel their darkest secrets – that the sex tape does not exist, and that she made the whole story up.

Opening up to Mel, Gemma allegedly says, “So basically, I said in an interview once, thinking it was funny, that I’d done a sex tape like Kim K. Didn’t think any more of it. Next thing, I’m being interviewed by Piers Morgan on Life Stories and he leads me in it”.

She continued, “I thought, ‘S**t’. But now I’m in deep. I’ve got myself in hot water. There is no sex tape. It’s just one big fat lie”.

As Piers Morgan quizzed her about the tape, asking if she had kept it, Gemma replied, “Well course, I might go skint one day, and I’ve gotta do a Kim K. Do you know what? Sex sells. It’s probably about 20 minutes long, but we’ve all done it with our partners, you know. I’m normal”.

Gemma added, “I’d like to set up a pay-to-view line where they ring in, I take £1.50 on the phone call and then £3 or a fiver to watch the thing, so I’d be cashing in myself but I don’t know if that’s possible”.

Then, when Piers asked if ‘everything’ in her life was for sale, Gemma said, “I’m not prepared to do it. I’d rather go and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year before I’d have to resort to that. I’m gonna go home and delete it after you’ve given me the riot act about it”.

