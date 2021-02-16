French rugby coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid

French rugby coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid.

THE French Rugby Federation confirmed the news today, Tuesday, February 16, after the entire Six Nations squad went into isolation when another coaching staff member contracted the virus.

The former les Bleus captain Galthie had taken a test previously, which was negative.

But a second PCR later today was found to be positive.

The federation said in a statement that further tests will be carried out tomorrow at the National Rugby Centre.

These will be followed up with re-tests on Friday and Sunday of this week.

The Ireland national rugby union (IRFU) told RTÉ Sport that all members of the Ireland squad and staff have tested negative having taken PCR tests in the wake of the news.

IRFU said that “all members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results”.

The group will undergo more routine testing later week “as per our protocols”.

The staging of the tournament was shrouded in doubt before it even started in early February with the French government calling for further guarantees around the Six Nations’ safety protocol.

