Four People Fined £10,000 for Attempting to Skip Hotel Quarantine

FOUR people fined £10,000 each for attempting to skip hotel quarantine by failing to declare that they had travelled from a country on the “red-list”.

The four passengers had attempted to skip going into a quarantine hotel for 10 days by lying on the passenger locator form and not mentioning that they had been to country on the official “red-list”. The four passengers were stopped when they landed at Birmingham airport.

Travellers coming into England from any of the countries on the “red-list” need to quarantine for 10 days under new rules that have been released this week. Failure to comply with this can result in a fine of up to £10,000. And even harsher than this, if the person lies on the passenger locator form and does not mention that they have been in a “red-list” country they could face time in prison.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd, confirmed at a West Midlands police meeting that, “By midday yesterday, on the first day of implementation, we have received six passengers who had declared travelling from a red list country, who were taken to the quarantine hotel.

“We also had four passengers who were identified as having travelled from a red list country, that hadn’t declared it.”

He explained that the four had “attempted to hide their routes” – “that’s not worked out”.

He stated that, “they were identified and received £10,000 fines as a result.”

