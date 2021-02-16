Forty-five new speed cameras planned for Spain’s roads

THE Spanish Traffic Department plans to install 45 new speed cameras in the coming months.

This will bring the total to more than 1,400 speed traps in Spain to control speeding and fine drivers who go over the speed limit.

The government has said that the process has already begun and that the speed cameras will mainly be section radars which could be operational before the end of the year.

The Spanish Traffic Department (DGT) says there are currently 1,392 radars on the roads, of which 764 are fixed, 548 are mobile, and 80 are sectional, which means that they monitor the time it takes a vehicle to get between one point and another.

The Director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, announced last year that surveillance on the roads would be increased, and that as well as radars, more drones would be used. This is on top of the more than 100 new officers who have joined the Traffic Unit of the Guardia Civil since 2018, bringing the total up to around 9,150 officers.

There are also plans to increase the number of high definition cameras to control whether people in vehicles are wearing their seat belts and that drivers are not using their phones.

The Traffic Department has been collecting more than €1 millon per day since 2008 in fines for drivers who violate traffic regulations.

