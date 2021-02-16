FINNISH Firm Lumon To Start Construction Of Their Antequera Glazing Factory In Spring, which will create 200 jobs



The multinational firm from Finland, Lumon, have started the initial works on their new glazing facility which will be located on 25,000m2 of land in one of Antequera’s industrial estates, next to the ITV station, near the A-45 road.

The company, as reported last November by DiarioSur has invested more than €20 million in this new project which will employ around 200 people, both directly and indirectly, and the forecast is that this number could rise to as many as 300 once work is underway.

Lumon’s general director for Spain and Portugal, Javier Martínez, announced that their new high-tech factory plant will be used to supply all of Spain, and Southern Europe as well, and will be their third-largest factory, after the ones in Finland and Canada, though it will be the factory programmed to give the second-highest output of products.

Mr Martínez said Antequera city council has already approved the building licence, and that construction work will start in the next few weeks, as soon as they have closed the contract with the construction company who will be undertaking the work, with the factory hopefully finished and operational by the end of this year.

