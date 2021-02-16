Fernando Alonso Discharged From Hospital

Fernando Alonso Discharged From Hospital. image: twitter

FERNANDO ALONSO Discharged From Hospital After His Cycling Accident

The Spanish Formula One star, 39-year-old  Fernando Alonso, has been discharged from hospital after being involved in an accident last Thursday while out cycling near his home in Lugano, Switzerland.

Two-time F1 World Champion Alonso reportedly fractured his upper jaw, when he collided with a car, and it was later revealed that he underwent surgery on his jaw, after which he remained in the hospital for a 48-hour observation period, but he has now reportedly been released to recuperate at his home.

An Alpine spokesman had said on Friday that Fernando was expected to be fully fit for the opening race of the 2021 calendar, while Alonso himself tweeted that he was “ok and looking forward to getting 2021 underway. Let’s go”.


A statement from Alpine, the rebranded Renault team, his new F1 home for 2021, said, “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season. He will then progressively resume training in preparation for the start of the season. As always, thank you for your best wishes for Fernando’s recovery”.

This season’s opening race is the Bahrain GP, on the weekend of March 26-28, and the pre-season testing will take place at the same circuit from March 12-14.


