Family tragedy as couple and son die of Covid in space of four weeks.

VICENTE, 85, his wife Carmen, 80, and their 55-year-old son Joaquín from Valencia tested positive in December.

But after a few days with mild symptoms, all three had to be admitted to the Hospital de La Ribera in Alzira.

Sadly, Vicente died shortly afterward on December 8, while mother and son spent a month fighting the virus.

Carmen lost her battle against Covid on January 4 and Joaquín passed away two days later.

The devastated family of the three are now hoping that some good will come out of their deaths, and raising awareness, urging people to “respect the restrictions and protect themselves from the pandemic.”

They told El Español they “regret that there are still deniers despite the deaths”.

“It seems that they cling to selfish excuses, that they do not have empathy. This has nothing to do with freedoms or governments,” they said.

“We have suffered three deaths in the family, the loss of three people who, without Covid-19, would now be with us. We do not understand this disrespect.”

