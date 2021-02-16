Clause means top scorer Suarez can leave Atletico Madrid for free in June.

A SECRET clause in the contract of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez would allow him to leave Atlético de Madrid for free at the end of the season.

But for the moment, he has no intention of executing it in view of the good season he is having, reports Marca.

Besides, he says he is “quite comfortable in the city”.

In addition to this clause, there is a financial bonus that is activated when the Uruguayan striker reaches a certain number of goals.

This aspect is activated when the striker exceeds 15 goals but can go up when he reaches 20.

Currently, the Atlético de Madrid striker has 16 goals and is the top scorer.

Behind him is his pal Messi with 15 goals.

Atletico Madrid are currently in first position in La Liga Santander, after beating Granada (1-2).

Real Madrid and Barcelona are behind waiting for the leaders to lose or draw matches.

This situation is similar to what happened with Villa in 2013.

Atlético de Madrid bought David Villa from Barcelona and in the end the red and white team had a great season, winning La Liga Santander and reaching the final of the Champions League.

