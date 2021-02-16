Clause means top scorer Suarez can leave Atletico Madrid for free in June

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Clause means top scorer Suarez can leave Atletico Madrid for free in June
CREDIT: Twitter

Clause means top scorer Suarez can leave Atletico Madrid for free in June.

A SECRET clause in the contract of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez would allow him to leave Atlético de Madrid for free at the end of the season.

-- Advertisement --

But for the moment, he has no intention of executing it in view of the good season he is having, reports Marca.

Besides, he says he is “quite comfortable in the city”.


In addition to this clause, there is a financial bonus that is activated when the Uruguayan striker reaches a certain number of goals.

This aspect is activated when the striker exceeds 15 goals but can go up when he reaches 20.


Currently, the Atlético de Madrid striker has 16 goals and is the top scorer.

Behind him is his pal Messi with 15 goals.

Atletico Madrid are currently in first position in La Liga Santander, after beating Granada (1-2).

Real Madrid and Barcelona are behind waiting for the leaders to lose or draw matches.

This situation is similar to what happened with Villa in 2013.
Atlético de Madrid bought David Villa from Barcelona and in the end the red and white team had a great season, winning La Liga Santander and reaching the final of the Champions League.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Clause means top scorer Suarez can leave Atletico Madrid for free in June”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleOne if five mums has given up work to care for kids during the pandemic
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here