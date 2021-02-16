BRITISH Military Veterans Sacked For Being Gay Can Now Reclaim Their Medals after a new ruling



A legal campaign by Joe Ousalice, a Falkland’s war veteran, who was thrown out of the Royal Navy in 1993 after it was discovered that he was bisexual, has resulted in gay and bisexual British military veterans who had been stripped of their medals due to their sexuality, now being able to reclaim them. -- Advertisement --

Mr Ousalice told the BBC previously that when his Navy superiors found out about his sexuality, “they cut the medal off my chest with a big pair of scissors”. Until the turn of the century, only heterosexual men were allowed to serve in the British armed forces, with many troops whose sexuality was discovered often seeing their honors removed before they were discharged.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted today (Tuesday 16), “Those who serve in our Armed Forces deserve every recognition for their service. It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong”.

Annabel Goldie, the Defence Minister issued in a statement, “It is deeply regrettable that because of their sexuality some members of the Armed Forces were in the past treated in a way that would not be acceptable today,”

She added, “As a result of disciplinary action and their dismissal from service, some personnel forfeited medals that they had earned, and others were denied the opportunity of continued service that could have resulted in the restoration of medals that were forfeited for different reasons”.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it was “committed to addressing this historical wrong” and encouraged veterans to apply to have their medals reinstated, adding that relatives can apply on behalf of a former troop who has since died.

LGBTQ groups have welcomed the move, but said the government has to look further into the consequences of those men being forced out of service, with many suffering mental health issues, and losing their military pensions, and say they should be entitled to compensation.