BRITISH Military Veterans Sacked For Being Gay Can Now Reclaim Their Medals after a new ruling
A legal campaign by Joe Ousalice, a Falkland’s war veteran, who was thrown out of the Royal Navy in 1993 after it was discovered that he was bisexual, has resulted in gay and bisexual British military veterans who had been stripped of their medals due to their sexuality, now being able to reclaim them.
Mr Ousalice told the BBC previously that when his Navy superiors found out about his sexuality, “they cut the medal off my chest with a big pair of scissors”.
Until the turn of the century, only heterosexual men were allowed to serve in the British armed forces, with many troops whose sexuality was discovered often seeing their honors removed before they were discharged.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted today (Tuesday 16), “Those who serve in our Armed Forces deserve every recognition for their service. It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong”.
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.